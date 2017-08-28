Police appeal after racist attack at Anniesland station

Image copyright Google

A man was pushed on to the tracks at a Glasgow railway station as a gang hurled racist abuse at him.

He was pushed between a stationary train and the platform at Anniesland station at about 18:15 on Sunday.

The two men and woman responsible for the attack also racially abused their victim.

When he got back on the platform, he was assaulted by a third man who also racially abused him.

A man has been arrested in connection with the second assault.

British Transport Police have issued an appeal for information in the wake of the attacks.

'More serious'

Det Sgt Dougie Gallacher said: "Remarkably, the victim is relatively uninjured as a result of being pushed on the tracks and the following assault on the platform, however this could have easily been a lot more serious.

"We believe the man was assaulted on two separate occasions, the first being when he was pushed on to the tracks and the second when he was back on the platform.

"The train that was at the station at the time was the 16:40 service from Edinburgh to Helensburgh and we're appealing to passengers on the train and station who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch with us."

The force has issued descriptions of those involved in a bid to indentify them.

One man was white, of medium build with a shaved head. He wore an orange long-sleeved top, a black bodywarmer, dark knee-length shorts and white trainers.

A second man was white and of medium-to-large build. He also had shaved hair. He wore a black long-sleeved jumper, jeans and brown shoes.

The woman is white, of medium build with brown hair, pulled back in a ponytail. She was wearing a light-coloured jacket, a pink top, light-coloured jeans, trainers and she was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.