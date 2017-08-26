Man found dead after Cambuslang house fire

Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters were called to Standford Hall on Friday evening

A man has died in a house fire in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire.

The 57-year-old's body was found after firefighters put out the blaze at Standford Hall flats in Allison Drive.

The emergency services had been called to the incident at about 17:30 on Friday.

Police have said inquiries are under way into the cause of the fire but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.