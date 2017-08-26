Warning to patients after NHS Lanarkshire malware attack

Image copyright Ross Watson Image caption Services at major sites such as Wishaw General Hospital were disrupted by the cyber attack

A Scottish health board has warned patients not to attend hospital unless their visit is "essential".

NHS Lanarkshire made the plea after its computer systems were hit by malware. It was not clear if the health service had been deliberately targeted.

The cyber attack started on Friday. Operations were cancelled and the work of GPs was disrupted.

The health board said it "took immediate action" to put a solution in place and minimise disruption.

On Saturday morning, NHS Lanarkshire confirmed the problems were still affecting its staff bank system, which it uses to ensure shifts are filled on wards and clinics.

It asked staff to call a temporary number to check if they were needed to cover shifts over the next 72 hours.

May attacks

NHS Lanarkshire was one of the worst-hit health authorities in Scotland in the widespread cyber-attacks in May.

However, a spokeswoman for the health board said the current issues were "not on the same scale".

She said a number of appointments and procedures had been postponed as a result of the current issues, but there were "no concerns around emergency treatments".

NHS Lanarkshire's hospitals include Monklands, Wishaw General and Hairmyres.

The health board has urged people to consider whether they definitely need emergency care before attending Accident and Emergency.

Lengthy wait

Dr Jane Burns, medical director for the acute division said: "I would ask that patients do not attend our hospitals unless it is essential.

"If you do turn up at A&E and do not require emergency care you may be sent away from the department or you may experience a lengthy wait.

"Emergency care will still be provided for those who do require to be seen."

The board's chief executive Calum Campbell said: "We have detected some incidences of malware and took immediate action to prevent this spreading while we carried out further investigations.

"We are currently putting in place a solution from our IT security provider.

"While the issue is being resolved, our staff have been working hard to minimise the impact on patients and we apologise to anyone who has been affected."