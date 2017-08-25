Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire crews put out blaze in high-rise flats in Cambuslang

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze in high-rise flats in Cambuslang near Glasgow.

The fire in Allison Drive was reported to the emergency services just after 17:00. It has now been put out.

Five fire engines were called to the scene along with ambulance crews. Fire crews remain on the scene while the cause of the blaze is investigated.

There are not thought to be have been any casualties.