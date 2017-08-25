Glasgow & West Scotland

Clyde cruises cancelled after Waverley pier crash

Damaged Waverley Image copyright Peter Wallace
Image caption The Waverley is believed to have crashed near the seafront promenade

The world's last sea-going paddle steamer has sustained "minor damage" after it struck the pier at Rothesay in the Firth of Clyde.

The Waverley was on a regular passenger-carrying trip when the incident took place at about 15:00. It is not thought anyone was injured.

The steam ship, which was launched in 1946, is operated by a charity, the Waverley Steam Navigation Company.

Passengers have been told all weekend cruises will be cancelled.

Image copyright Peter Wallace
Image caption Damage could be seen just above the waterline following the bump

A statement said: "Unfortunately Waverley's cruises this weekend will not be operating as minor damage sustained today which requires repair.

"Please return tickets for a refund."

The Waverley - facts and figures

  • Built by A. & J. Inglis of Glasgow and launched in October 1946.
  • Entered service with the London and North Eastern Railway in June 1947, working LNER's Firth of Clyde steamer route from Craigendoran Pier, near Helensburgh, to Arrochar.
  • Powered by a three-crank diagonal triple-expansion marine steam engine built by Rankin & Blackmore in Greenock.
  • Now painted in original LNER 1947 livery of red, white and black funnels, traditional brown-grained (or "scumbled") superstructure and black paddle-wheel boxes.
  • July 1977 - badly damaged when she struck rocks near Dunoon. The heavier than normal post-war construction which made provision for possible future military use as a minesweeper may have helped her stay together while she was refloated.
  • June 2009 - struck the breakwater at Dunoon with 700 passengers on board, 12 of whom suffered minor injuries.
  • Since being sold to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, she has carried more than five million passengers.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites