Clyde cruises cancelled after Waverley pier crash

Image copyright Peter Wallace Image caption The Waverley is believed to have crashed near the seafront promenade

The world's last sea-going paddle steamer has sustained "minor damage" after it struck the pier at Rothesay in the Firth of Clyde.

The Waverley was on a regular passenger-carrying trip when the incident took place at about 15:00. It is not thought anyone was injured.

The steam ship, which was launched in 1946, is operated by a charity, the Waverley Steam Navigation Company.

Passengers have been told all weekend cruises will be cancelled.

Image copyright Peter Wallace Image caption Damage could be seen just above the waterline following the bump

A statement said: "Unfortunately Waverley's cruises this weekend will not be operating as minor damage sustained today which requires repair.

"Please return tickets for a refund."

The Waverley - facts and figures