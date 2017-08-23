Emergency services attend school bus crash in Dumbarton

A man has been taken to hospital and a number of children are being treated for minor injuries after a school bus was involved in a collision with a car in Dunbartonshire.

Pupils were travelling from Balloch and Old Bonhill to Our Lady and St Patrick's High School at about 08:40 when the crash happened on Renton Road.

The emergency services, including an air ambulance, were in attendance.

The male driver of the car was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the children and the driver of the bus were being assessed by medical staff.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "All affected parents and carers have been informed.

"Parents needing any information should contact the school.

"Further information will be provided as soon as it's available."

The road has been closed between Dalreoch Station and the slip road to the A82.

Drivers were being advised to use an alternative route.