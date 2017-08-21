Man jailed for raping sleeping women

Image caption The court heard that Burgess still protested his innocence

A man who raped women as they slept has been jailed for eight years.

Duncan Burgess, 34, had denied preying on a woman and a teenage girl but was convicted after an earlier trial. He claimed one of the victims had lied to get "revenge" on him.

The attacks happened in Paisley, Renfrewshire and Glasgow between 2010 and 2016.

Judge Lady Stacey said the crimes had had a "considerable effect" on the victims.

She said: "One has lost her self confidence while the other has suffered such a shock and has found it difficult to get back into her normal life."

Burgess - who still protests his innocence - will also be supervised for a further two years on his release and was put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

'Shocked' by accusation

The father-of-three raped the first woman, who was 28, at a house in Paisley.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that he was controlling towards her and made demands, including that she cook and make certain meals.

His QC John Scullion asked: "Did you ever sexually assault her? Did you ever have sex with her when she was asleep?"

Burgess replied: "No, of course not."

He insisted the woman had lied as she now "did not like" him.

He then went on to rape a 17-year-old girl at a flat in Cardonald, Glasgow, in 2016.

Burgess - who was in a relationship at the time - claimed he was "shocked" when the teenager made the accusation.

He told the jury: "I asked her what she was talking about. I did not know what to think.

"I felt sick. I could not get my head around what she had said."

'Pack of lies'

The court heard he later sent a text to the girl which stated he had "no clue" what the claims were about.

The victim recalled in a message to Burgess that her heart had been "thumping" after she awoke that morning.

Burgess claimed in evidence this victim had lied as well to "get her own back"

Prosecutor Keith O'Mahony asked why she would have wanted "revenge".

Burgess, latterly of Dunoon, Argyll and Bute, replied that he had allegedly caught the girl stealing and had told her mother.

Mr O'Mahony added: "In general, your evidence has been a complete and utter pack of lies?"

Burgess said: "No."

Mr Scullion said Burgess continued to have the support of his partner and mother.