Footballer Ade Azeez's 'hit and run' trial delayed

The trial of former Partick Thistle player Ade Azeez, accused of hitting a cyclist and driving off, has been delayed until next year.

The 23-year-old allegedly drove dangerously on Haggs Road near Craigholme Sports Complex in Glasgow on 24 October 2016.

Prosecutors claim Mr Azeez drove too fast for the road conditions and undertook other cars.

The court heard Mr Azeez maintained his not guilty plea.

Defence lawyer Joseph MacPherson, representing the footballer, said there was no opposition to the adjournment.

It is alleged that Mr Azeez "failed to react to Robert McKelvie, a cyclist on the road and did strike his bicycle with your motor vehicle, causing the wing mirror to fall off".

Papers from Glasgow Sheriff Court further allege the player then did "continue to drive at speed and fail to stop to check on the welfare of Mr McKelvie".

The case called for trial on Monday at the court where procurator fiscal depute Derek Buchanan made a motion to adjourn because an "essential witness" had not turned up.

A new trial date was set for January next year.