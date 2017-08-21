Rail services disrupted by building fire

Image copyright ScotRail Image caption ScotRail said there were concerns about the building's stability after the fire

Rail services in Ayrshire have been disrupted following a building fire close to the line.

Concerns about the stability of the building meant no services were running between Kilmarnock and Ayr on Monday morning.

ScotRail said replacement buses were being laid on but advised passengers to check its website for latest updates.

Services between Glasgow Central and Kilmarnock and Glasgow Central and Ayr were running as scheduled.