Woman seriously hurt in weapon attack in Glasgow
A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked with a weapon on a Glasgow street.
It happened as the 39-year-old walked along Closeburn Street in the Possilpark area at about 14:30 on Saturday.
Police said she was struck from behind on the shoulder and back of the head.
She was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for a laceration to her shoulder. Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The only description of the man responsible is that he was wearing a dark grey tracksuit.