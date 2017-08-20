Man stabbed in playpark disturbance in Glasgow

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in a park between Royston Road and Charles Street

A man has been stabbed during a disturbance in a children's playpark in the Royston area of Glasgow.

Police said a group of men were involved in an incident at the park near Royston Road and Charles Street at about 20:15 on Saturday.

A 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Officers are treating it as an attempted murder and have been checking CCTV to identify those involved.

Det Insp Phil Peacock of Maryhill Police Office said: "A disturbance took place around 20:15 hours within the children's playpark area at Charles Street between a group of men, and we are carrying out enquiries in the local area and gathering CCTV footage in an effort to gain more information on this incident and identify those involved.

"At this time, I would urge any witnesses to this disturbance, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact Maryhill Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 3775."