Driver killed in M80 road crash named as Ross Sloan
- 19 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A motorist who died after his car smashed into a concrete barrier in North Lanarkshire has been named by police.
Ross Sloan, 21, from the Newton Mearns area of East Renfrewshire, was killed on the northbound M80 near the Moodiesburn junction on Thursday evening.
Police said his red Vauxhall Corsa appeared to go out of control before hitting the central barrier.