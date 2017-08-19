Driver killed in M80 road crash named as Ross Sloan

Image copyright POLICE SCOTLAND Image caption Ross Sloan was from the Newton Mearns area

A motorist who died after his car smashed into a concrete barrier in North Lanarkshire has been named by police.

Ross Sloan, 21, from the Newton Mearns area of East Renfrewshire, was killed on the northbound M80 near the Moodiesburn junction on Thursday evening.

Police said his red Vauxhall Corsa appeared to go out of control before hitting the central barrier.