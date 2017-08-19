Nicola Sturgeon to address Pride Glasgow 2017

Image caption The Pride Glasgow parade is traditionally a colourful affair

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to become the first serving first minister to speak at the Pride Glasgow festival later on Saturday.

She tweeted that it was a "privilege" to be invited to address the annual celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex culture.

Thousands are expected to attend the live music, speeches and market on Glasgow Green over the weekend.

The event also features a parade which this year focuses on family life.

Organisers said the message was that everyone should have the chance to enjoy family life without discrimination or persecution.

The parade sets off from Glasgow Green at midday on Saturday, taking a route through the heart of the city.

The two-day festival features Irish girl band B*Witched, Finnish singer Saara Aalto and former N-Trance singer Kelly Llorenna.

There will also be a dog show and fairground.

In an interview with PinkNews before the general election, Ms Sturgeon said the SNP was committed to securing full equality for LGBTI people.

She called for full devolution of equality law so that LGBTI rights could be extended and backed reforms to allow people to record their gender as "X" on passports, records and identity documents.