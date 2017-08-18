Gang threatens driver and steals car in Robroyston

A gang of car thieves threatened a driver as he returned to his home in Glasgow before stealing his vehicle.

Police said the 43-year-old had returned from work at about 03:00 on Thursday when he noticed three men outside his property in Robroyston.

One of the men - who were all white, in their 20s and wearing blue surgical gloves - produced a weapon and demanded his keys.

His Mazda 6 was stolen while the others drove off in a black Honda 4x4.

Police Scotland is asking for anyone with information about the robbery, in Auckinleck Road, to contact them.

The first man is described 5ft 11ins to 6ft tall, of slim build, with facial hair. He was wearing a green puffa jacket.

The second man is described 5ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins, of stocky build, with facial hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top.

The third man is described 6ft, and was wearing a black balaclava with a white pattern and a dark hooded top.

Det Con Megan Shields of Police Scotland said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the Robroyston area in the early hours of Thursday morning, who may have noticed three men matching the above descriptions or the two cars driving in convoy, to please get in touch."