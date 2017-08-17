Man in court charged with East Dunbartonshire murder

From the section

Image caption Ricky McGettigan was found dead at the Clelland Avenue flat

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 51-year-old man.

Kirk McIntyre has been charged with killing Frederick McGettigan, known as Ricky, at a flat near Bishopbriggs, north of Glasgow, on 9 August.

Mr McGettigan was found dead in a flat in Clelland Avenue, Auchinairn.

Appearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court, the 49-year-old, from Perth, made no plea and he was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear next week for a full committal hearing.