Man charged after family threatened in Kilmarnock home

A 30-year-old man has been charged after a young family were threatened with a weapon in their Kilmarnock home.

Two men wearing balaclavas broke into a house on Witch Road at about 01:00 on Saturday 12 August.

A 29-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy were asleep when the masked men entered their home.

The man was assaulted before the would-be-robbers fled when the couple said they did not have any money.

The 30-year-old man was expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.