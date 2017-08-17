Firefighters tackle huge warehouse blaze in Glasgow

Image copyright Jim Stitt

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a warehouse in Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene at Blochairn Fruit Market in the north east of the city at 03:44.

Some local residents have reported hearing explosions. There are no reports of any injuries.

A large plume of smoke from the building has led to speed restrictions being put in place for drivers on the nearby M8 motorway.

Up to 90% of the building is thought to be ablaze.

Police Scotland said Blochairn Road between Royston Road and Siemens Place has been closed due to the fire. Local diversions are in place.

Hundreds of traders work at the market, supplying fresh fruit and vegetables and fish to shops and restaurants in the west of the country.

Image caption Emergency crews at the scene of the extensive fire

Image caption Up to 90% of the building is believed to be on fire