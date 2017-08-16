Police investigate alleged theft by boys in shop lock-in

Image copyright Google

Police have launched an investigation after two boys aged 12 and 13 allegedly stole from the shelves of a supermarket while locked in overnight.

It is understood the two boys hid in the Sainsbury's at Kingsgate in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, after it closed at 22:00 on Monday 7 August.

It is believed they were found by staff at about 02:00 on Tuesday morning.

A Sainsbury's spokeswoman said the firm was helping police with their inquiries.

She said: "We can confirm there was an incident at our East Kilbride store and we're supporting the police with their investigation."

A police spokeswoman confirmed an investigation was under way and that inquiries were continuing.