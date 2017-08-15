Scott Agnew jailed for life for screwdriver killing

Image caption Stewart Rexter was found with head injuries in Airdrie on 3 November and died in hospital two days later

A man who murdered a former workmate by stabbing him in the head with a screwdriver has been jailed for life.

Scott Agnew, 29, from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, killed 38-year-old Stewart Rexter over an alleged unpaid debt of £400.

Mr Rexter was found with head injuries in Airdrie on 3 November 2016 and died in hospital two days later.

Judge Lord Clark ordered Agnew to serve at least 18 years and six months for the "sickening and savage attack".

During his trial, it emerged that Agnew had told his friends to follow Mr Rexter after they phoned to say they had spotted him in Airdrie at about 17:00 on 3 November.

'Irreversible brain damage'

When he arrived at the scene in his BMW X5, Agnew accelerated towards Mr Rexter, braked to a halt beside him and jumped out of the car.

He grabbed Mr Rexter by the clothing and punched him repeatedly before stabbing him once in the head with a six-inch screwdriver bit.

Jurors were shown dramatic footage of the attack, captured on CCTV cameras, at private houses in Victoria Place.

They heard that Mr Rexter suffered a two-inch deep wound in his right temple, which pierced his skull and caused internal bleeding and "irreversible" brain damage.

During sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Clark told Agnew: "This was a sickening and savage attack."

Lord Clark said the evidence was that the victim had owed Agnew, who has previous convictions for drug offences, £300 or £400.

The judge said: "You went looking for him and, having found him, you attacked him."

Lord Clark said the brain injury Agnew inflicted on his victim was "unsurvivable".

He referred to a statement from Mr Rexter's father and added: "Your murderous attack has had a profound effect on the family."

It also emerged that Agnew carried out the killing less than a month after being freed on bail for another crime at Airdire Sheriff Court.

The judge told Agnew that six months of his minimum jail term was a direct result of the bail breach.