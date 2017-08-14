Man named after fatal quad bike crash on M8 near Paisley
- 14 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man who was killed after the quad bike he was driving crashed on an M8 slip road near Paisley has been named.
Greig Hogg, 23, from the Stirling area, died on Saturday afternoon after the accident at junction 29 in Renfrewshire.
Mr Hogg was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Investigations are continuing. Police Scotland had previously urged any witnesses to come forward.