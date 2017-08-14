Remand prisoner Jamie Roy traced after going missing from hospital
- 14 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A remand prisoner who was reported missing from Glasgow Royal Infirmary has been traced.
Jamie Roy, 24, went missing from Glasgow Royal Infirmary at about 23:00 on Wednesday. He was being held on remand at the city's Barlinnie Prison.
Police Scotland had said he was not believed to be a threat to the public but that he should not be approached.