Remand prisoner Jamie Roy traced after going missing from hospital

Image copyright Police Scotland/MJ Richardson Image caption Jamie Roy went missing from Glasgow Royal Infirmary

A remand prisoner who was reported missing from Glasgow Royal Infirmary has been traced.

Jamie Roy, 24, went missing from Glasgow Royal Infirmary at about 23:00 on Wednesday. He was being held on remand at the city's Barlinnie Prison.

Police Scotland had said he was not believed to be a threat to the public but that he should not be approached.