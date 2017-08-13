Medevac E.coli woman Caroline Hope dies in hospital

Image caption Caroline Hope became gravely ill after contracting E.coli during cancer treatment in Turkey

A teacher who was flown back to Scotland after contracting E.coli in Turkey has died in hospital.

Caroline Hope, who was 38 and from Clydebank, had been undergoing cancer treatment at a Turkish hospital when she became infected.

She arrived back in Glasgow by private plane last month after campaigners raised funds for a medical evacuation.

A relative confirmed that she passed away at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city on Saturday.

Ms Hope had been working as a teacher at an international school when she was diagnosed with late-stage colon cancer in January.

She had planned to return to Scotland and her employer had taken out medical insurance to cover her stay at the Medical Park Hospital in Izmir until the end of July.

Image caption Caroline Hope was flown home to Scotland early in July.

However, she became critically ill after contracting E.coli during an operation to remove a tumour.

Her family had feared she would not survive and launched a JustGiving page to raise money for her return to Scotland.

That appeal raised more than £31,000 to pay for a private medical evacuation.