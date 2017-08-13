Man dies in quad bike crash on M8 near Paisley

Image copyright Buchanan Photos

A 24-year-old man has died after crashing his quad bike into a lamp post on a slip road of the M8 motorway.

The accident happened at junction 29 near Paisley at about 15:45 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said the man appeared to lose control of the green SMC quad bike before crashing. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officers have urged any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Mark Miller, from Police Scotland's Divisional Road Policing Unit at Greenock, said: "I would appeal to anyone who was on the M8 near to Junction 29 around the time of the crash, who may have witnessed what happened, to get in touch.

"I am also appealing for any motorists who could potentially have dashcam footage of the incident, or of the quad bike driving on the motorway beforehand, to please come forward."