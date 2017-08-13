Scots band triumphs at World Pipe Band Championships

Image caption The moment of victory for members of Inveraray and District Pipe Band

A Scottish band has triumphed at the World Pipe Band Championships, fighting off a strong challenge from last year's Northern Irish victors.

Inveraray and District Pipe Band won the contest, beating Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band who came second.

Almost 35,000 people attended the two-day event held on Glasgow Green.

A total of 219 bands including 8,000 pipers from 15 nations took park in the contest, now in its 70th year.

Inveraray and District Pipe Band, from Argyll, was re-formed in 2004 by its current leaders Stuart Liddell and Steven McWhirter. The previous pipe band in Inveraray had disbanded in the 1930s.

Field Marshall Montgomery have won the contest five times in the past six years, including four victories in a row between 2011 to 2014.

Glasgow's Lord Provost Eva Bolander, who was Chieftain of the World Pipe Band Championships 2017, said: "My heartiest congratulations to everyone who competed at the World Pipe Band Championships.

"As a former pipe band member I know exactly how much work goes into producing such magnificent performances.

"Next year will mark 70 years since the Worlds were first held in Glasgow and we are already looking forward to another fantastic occasion."

Ian Embelton, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: "We have enjoyed two outstanding days of musical performances of extraordinary quality.

"It's been a competition full of drama, excitement and above all some brilliant playing from the best bands in the world who continue to set new standards."

The first ever World Pipe Band Championships were held at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in 1947.

The event was first held in Glasgow in 1948 and has been staged in the city continuously since 1986.