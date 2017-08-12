Cyclist, 83, dies after crash with car in Chryston

An 83-year-old cyclist who was critically injured in a collision with a car in North Lanarkshire has died in hospital.

Jean Watson was struck as she cycled near her home on the A752 Cumbernauld Road in Chryston, North Lanarkshire, on Thursday.

The 31-year-old woman driving the grey Citroen car was not hurt.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Sgt Craig McDonald, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell, said: "Officers have so far been unable to trace any relatives of Ms Watson, who lived in Cumbernauld Road in Chryston, and I would appeal to anyone who can assist with this matter to come forward.

"I would also ask anyone with information regarding Ms Watson's movements prior to the road crash to please get in touch."