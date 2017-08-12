Glasgow & West Scotland

Arrests over £430,000 Lesmahagow drug seizure

Cannabis and heroin with an estimated street value of £430,000 have been seized from a vehicle in South Lanarkshire.

Three people were arrested after police stopped the vehicle in Lesmahagow on Friday during an "intelligence-led" operation.

Two men, aged 28 and 30, and a 28-year-old woman are in custody over alleged drugs offences.

They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.