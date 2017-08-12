Man injured in homophobic attack in Glasgow street

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Kersland Street in the early hours of Wednesday

A man suffered a serious facial injury after trying to help a friend who was subjected to homophobic abuse in the west end of Glasgow.

The incident, which happened at about 02:00 in the early hours of Wednesday, is being treated as a hate crime by Police Scotland.

Officers said two men were on Kersland Street, near Great Western Road, when one of them was verbally abused.

When his friend tried to intervene, he was assaulted by another man.

The 22-year-old was was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and released after treatment.

The suspect is described as white and in his early 20s. He was wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms.

He was with a woman described as being in her early 20s, 5ft 6in tall and with shoulder-length blonde hair. The pair were last seen walking east along Great Western Road.

Det Con Stuart McDonald Police Scotland said: "This despicable individual not only subjected an innocent man to homophobic abuse, but also assaulted his friend when he came to his aid.

"This type of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and I would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident, or saw the man and woman described above, to please get in touch."