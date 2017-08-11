CCTV released over Glasgow Post Office attack

Image caption The man is described as being 6ft 3in tall with a heavy build

Police investigating an attack on three men at a Post Office in Glasgow have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

The three men were assaulted, one of them seriously, inside the Merchant City Post Office on Glassford Street.

The attack happened inside the 24-hour store at about 03:00 on Saturday, 6 May.

Police said the man pictured in the CCTV could assist them with their inquiries into the case.

He is described as being 6ft 3in tall, in his mid 40s, with a heavy build and short, brown hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark jeans and black shoes at the time.