CCTV released over Glasgow Post Office attack
Police investigating an attack on three men at a Post Office in Glasgow have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.
The three men were assaulted, one of them seriously, inside the Merchant City Post Office on Glassford Street.
The attack happened inside the 24-hour store at about 03:00 on Saturday, 6 May.
Police said the man pictured in the CCTV could assist them with their inquiries into the case.
He is described as being 6ft 3in tall, in his mid 40s, with a heavy build and short, brown hair.
He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark jeans and black shoes at the time.