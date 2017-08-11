Blair Logan sentenced to life imprisonment over fire murder

Image caption Blair Logan poured petrol onto his brother's bed before setting it alight

A man who murdered his brother by setting fire to him has been ordered to spend at least 20 years in jail.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, and his girlfriend Rebecca Williams, 25, was seriously injured.

Last month, Blair Logan, 27, admitted murdering his brother and attempted to murder Ms Williams at the family home.

He said he doused his sibling in petrol and set him alight but did not mean to kill him.

At an earlier hearing, the High Court in Glasgow heard that the brothers had a "hostile" relationship.

Logan, a supermarket store assistant, told police they had not spoken since the death of their grandmother in 2013.

The attack was said to be in retaliation for a recent incident at the house when his brother had punched him.

Image caption Cameron Logan died and Rebecca Williams was seriously injured in the fire on New Year's Day

On the night of the fire Cameron and Rebecca slept on an inflatable mattress in the living room of the family home, after returning from a party at about 04:00.

Catherine Logan, the brothers' mother, went downstairs at 07:15 and saw a dark figure in the living room.

She saw him throw something that was on fire and then run out of the house - but she did not know who he was.

The court was told that when she turned back to the living room, she saw "orange and crackling" and the room turning black.

Cameron and Ms Williams were screaming.

Ms Williams managed to crawl into the kitchen but was unable to open the back door. She put her head in the fridge to protect herself from the fire before passing out.

Image caption Rebecca Williams (wearing a white blouse) watched the sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh

Image caption The parents of Blair and Cameron Logan were also in court in the capital

Mr Logan senior tried to get into the living room but was beaten back by the intensity of the smoke and flames.

Ms Williams, a radio journalist, was rescued from the fire and treated in hospital for burns and the effects of breathing in smoke, and has undergone surgery on four occasions. She has had a tracheostomy to help her regain the power of speech.

Logan's parents were treated for smoke inhalation but were not badly injured - he admitted endangering their lives. .

The family dog, Gomez, was also killed in the fire.