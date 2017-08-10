Cyclist, 83, 'critical' after collision with car in Chryston
- 10 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
An 83-year-old cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision with a car in North Lanarkshire.
The accident, which involved a grey Citroen car, happened on the A752 Cumbernauld Road in Chryston just after 08:00.
The pensioner is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a serious head injury.
The 31-year-old woman driving the car was not hurt.