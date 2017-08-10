'Very dangerous' teenager locked up over shop machete attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place at Mauchline Stores in Kirkintilloch

A teenager who attacked a Kirkintilloch shopkeeper with a machete has been locked up for more than five years.

Jamie McLeod was described as a "very dangerous young man" by a judge after he admitted the armed robbery of Mauchline Stores on 21 November.

The 19-year-old told a social worker that he had "blades hidden all over my neighbourhood for easy access".

Two other men have also been detained for more than three years each over the armed raid.

Co-accused Cain Carr, 18, was sentenced to 44 months detention, while Thomas Marshall, 20, who had already admitted his involvement, was sentenced to 40 months detention.

At the High Court in Glasgow, prosecutor Tim Niven-Smith said the trio walked into the grocery store together at about 14:00 on the day of the raid, when Mr Zahid was working alone.

All three had their hoods up or hats on. McLeod was in possession of a machete, while Marshall had a baseball bat.

Carr remained at the door as a lookout while McLeod tried to strike the shopkeeper with the machete and Marshall hit him on the head with the baseball bat. Carr then pushed him.

'Dreadful childhood'

The three grabbed the till and fled, leaving Mr Zahid bleeding from a head wound. They discarded the baseball bat, the machete and the till drawer in a rear garden near Mauchline Court. McLeod's DNA was found on the machete handle, while Carr's fingerprints were on a discarded cider bottle.

McLeod also admitted attacking 49-year-old Gary Baird four days before the raid, shoving him to the ground and kicking him on the head to his severe injury after asking: "What are you looking at?"

Defence counsel John McElroy said McLeod "had a dreadful childhood", adding: "He was exposed from an early age to serious violence. He thinks violence is normal behaviour."

The court heard that McLeod casually confessed to a social worker compiling a background report that he had "blades hidden all over my neighbourhood for easy access".

Judge Bill Dunlop said this was "quite breathtaking", describing McLeod as "a very dangerous young man".

He sentenced the teenager to five years and three months detention, and ordered that he be monitored for five years after release.