Police officer to stand trial on rape charges

A police officer is to stand trial accused of raping two women - including allegedly attacking one while in his uniform.

Blair Pettigrew is also charged with indecently assaulted a third woman, and indecently communicating with another.

The 34-year-old, of Ardrossan, North Ayrshire, denies the charges, which span between 2005 and 2015.

The trial has been scheduled to begin next January in Edinburgh. The case could last up to four weeks.

Mr Pettigrew faced the accusations during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

'Private life threats'

It is claimed he raped a woman at a house in East Ayrshire between August 2013 and April 2015, while "in police uniform".

The charge includes claims he threatened to expose details of the woman's "private life" and for officers to search her parents' home if she did not agree to sexual activity.

Prosecutors have listed an alternative accusation of sexually coercing her.

A separate charge claims Mr Pettigrew raped the same woman again in 2015 and while in uniform.

He faces other claims against her including sexual assault.

'Indecent communication'

The indictment also alleges Mr Pettigrew raped a second woman between 2006 and 2007 in Glasgow.

It is claimed he told her, or caused her to believe, that if she did not carry out a sex act he "would take her into police custody".

Mr Pettigrew is further alleged to have indecently assaulted a third woman in Glasgow between 2005 and 2008.

Prosecutors also claim he did "communicate indecently" with a fourth female "in person" and "by means of telephone calls and police radio".

He is then said to have accessed the Scottish Intelligence Database to get information on a number of women.

His QC Frances McMenamin described the case as "extensive".