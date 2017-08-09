Police appeal after serious assault in Cambuslang

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked after stopping his van in Mill Road in Halfway

A 51-year-old man has been treated in hospital for a serious head and facial injury after being attacked by four or five men in Cambuslang.

The incident happened at about 17:00 on Tuesday while the man was driving his van in Mill Road in Halfway.

The man had stopped after realising one of the van doors had been left open.

Police said as he went to close it he was challenged by the men who then seriously assaulted him.

Officers want to speak to anyone driving who may have had to swerve to avoid him after he went into the middle of the road during the incident.

He was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The men involved in the incident were described as white and wearing dark clothing.