CCTV released over assault outside Glasgow restaurant
- 9 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police have released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.
An 18 year-old man was attacked outside Nando's Restaurant in Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, at about 03:30 on Saturday 8 July.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The man officers want to speak to is described as white, of average build, about 5ft 7in tall, with blond hair.