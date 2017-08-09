CCTV released over assault outside Glasgow restaurant

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.

An 18 year-old man was attacked outside Nando's Restaurant in Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, at about 03:30 on Saturday 8 July.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The man officers want to speak to is described as white, of average build, about 5ft 7in tall, with blond hair.