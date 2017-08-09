Man's death 'unexplained' after body found in flat
- 9 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a man whose body was found in a flat in Bishopbriggs is being treated as unexplained.
Officers were called to Clelland Avenue in the Auchinairn area at about 08:30 after reports a man had been found dead at the property.
Police Scotland said inquiries were at an early stage and were ongoing.
The access stairs to the flat have been cordoned off as the investigation continues.