House attack treated as attempted murder

Image copyright Google

A man was seriously assaulted in an attempted murder at a property in East Kilbride in the early hours of Sunday.

The attack happened at about 01:45 in Applegate Drive, Lindsayfield.

The 25-year-old was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where hospital staff described his condition as serious.

Police Scotland said they were following a positive line of inquiry. Officers urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.