Fire-raising attack on Hamilton football stadium

A deliberate fire attack on an SPFL ground has caused "tens of thousands" of pounds worth of damage.

The emergency services were called to Hamilton Academical's Superseal Stadium at about 02:30.

They found a fire had caused significant damage to storage units which contained specialist equipment used by the club.

Police are treating the incident as wilful fire-raising and said it was "wanton vandalism".

The fire is thought to have started about 40 minutes before the emergency services arrived, and police are keen to speak to anyone with information.

Det Con David MacFarlane said: "Thankfully no one was injured in this fire, however, the cost of the damage is estimated to run into tens of thousands of pounds.

"The equipment was specialist and may take some time to replace or repair.

"We know of no reason for this to have happened other than wanton vandalism and a blatant disregard for the property of others.

"Officers continue to review CCTV footage and have established that the fire was started around 01:50 hours, around 40 minutes prior to the fire service and police being called."

He added: "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw anyone hanging about the area between 00:45 and 02:30 hours as their information may prove crucial to our investigation."