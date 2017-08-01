Road closed after two-car crash on Rosneath peninsula
- 1 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A road on the Rosneath peninsula in Argyll and Bute has been closed overnight following a crash involving two cars.
An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene at around 18:00 on Monday.
The accident happened on the B833, midway between Garelochhead and Rosneath.
The road, which runs alongside Gare Loch, is expected to remain closed under later in the morning.