Man jailed over 'appalling and sadistic' domestic abuse

A man who subjected three teenage girlfriends to "appalling and sadistic" domestic abuse, has been jailed.

Kyle Auld, 23, beat one victim and threatened to drown her, and carried out vicious assaults on the others.

Kilmarnock Sheriff Court heard the attacks began when he was just 14 and he threw a glass at Megan Finlay.

He was sentenced to 32 months in prison, after admitting three charges of assault in Kilmarnock and Darvel between July 2009 and March 2016.

The court was told that Auld also targeted Tyler Wilson, who he hit repeatedly over the head with a vacuum cleaner attachment.

He then seized her hair, pulled her around the room and dragged her into the street, where he kicked her and pushed her face along the pavement.

Courage praised

He also struck Ms Wilson's head repeatedly off a table, brandished a broken bottle at her, chased her then punched and kicked her on the head and body.

Auld shoved a pillow over the head of final victim, Kim Lightbody, and punched her while trying to batter her with a bottle.

He later threatened to drown her and dragged her towards a river, punched her head and repeatedly kicked and jumped on her while she lay helplessly on the ground.

Paul Gallagher, defending, said Auld had grown up seeing similar violence on a daily basis and accepted his course of conduct was "entirely unacceptable and serious in nature".

Jailing Auld, Sheriff Alistair Watson said he was very concerned that attacks on females spanned all of his life since his early teens and had progressively become more serious.

Sheriff Watson praised the courage of the young women for coming forward and said only a custodial sentence was appropriate, describing aspects of the attacks as "appalling and at times sadistic".

He added: "I still remain concerned about the danger you pose to females in future."

Sheriff Watson imposed non-harassment orders of three years for the first victim and eight for the others, banning Auld from contacting or coming within 50m (54 yards) of them.

He is also forbidden from posting online, or causing any other person to post, any information or image relating to the three women.