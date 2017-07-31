Glasgow city centre hit by power cuts

Image copyright Google Image caption The Buchanan Galleries was evacuated during the power cut

SP Energy Networks has restored electricity supplies to Glasgow city centre following a power failure.

It confirmed there had been problems in the G1, G2, G4 and G6 areas. This included the Buchanan Galleries which was evacuated.

The company said it had completed work on the problem by 13:00.

In a tweet it said: "We were able to restore your power sooner by altering our high voltage network".