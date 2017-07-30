Teenager arrested over nightclub attack
- 30 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man has been arrested over an attack on a man outside a nightclub in Greenock.
Another 19-year-old was left seriously injured after being attacked at the Red club in Cross Shore Street at about 02:20 on Saturday.
He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital, where his condition was described as serious but stable.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.