Teenager arrested over nightclub attack

Red nightclub Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened outside the Red nightclub

A 19-year-old man has been arrested over an attack on a man outside a nightclub in Greenock.

Another 19-year-old was left seriously injured after being attacked at the Red club in Cross Shore Street at about 02:20 on Saturday.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital, where his condition was described as serious but stable.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.

