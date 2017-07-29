Glasgow & West Scotland

Police probe attempted murder outside Greenock club Red

Police are investigating an attempted murder outside a nightclub in Greenock.

A 19-year-old man was left seriously injured after being attacked outside the Red club in Cross Shore Street at about 02:20.

The teenager was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital, where officers described his condition as being serious but stable.

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

