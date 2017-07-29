Divers recovered from sea after failing to resurface

Two shellfish divers have been taken to hospital after being pulled from the water off Barra in the Outer Hebrides.

The pair were reported missing at 11:20 by a local ferry boat skipper in Castle Bay after they failed to resurface, leaving their small boat unmanned.

The Coastguard was alerted along with the RNLI Barra lifeboat, whose crew recovered the two divers at about 13:00.

They have been taken to Barra hospital, where their condition is unknown.