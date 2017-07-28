Glasgow & West Scotland

Man 'critical' after being stabbed in Castlemilk

A 30-year-old man has suffered "life-threatening" injuries after being stabbed in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.

The man was found injured in a flat in Castlemilk Drive at 11:30.

He was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital where staff said his condition was critical.

Police Scotland are following a definite line of inquiry.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites