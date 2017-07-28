Glasgow & West Scotland

Delays after lorry catches fire on A74 (M) at Crawford

lorry on fire

Delays were caused on the A74 (M) in South Lanarkshire after a lorry caught fire.

The incident happened between junction 14 and 15 northbound at Crawford at about 09:30.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

