Two injured after police vehicle crash
- 28 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A police vehicle on its way to a breakdown has been involved in an accident in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.
The crash with a car happened on the A78 near the Pennyburn roundabout at about 08:40.
Two women were taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A third person was treated by paramedics at the scene. The road was closed southbound.