Teenager admits stabbing 16-year-old Luke Wallace

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Luke Wallace died after suffering massive blood loss from a stab wound to his groin

A 17-year-old accused of killing a 16-year-old boy has admitted stabbing him, but said he was acting in self-defence.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies the culpable homicide of 16-year-old Luke Wallace in Baillieston, Glasgow, in June 2016.

He was originally on trial for Luke's murder, but the charge was reduced.

Luke suffered massive blood loss from a stab wound to his groin and died in hospital eight days later.

Prosecutor Jane Farquharson withdrew the murder charge and replaced it with the reduced charge of culpable homicide at the end of the Crown case at the High Court in Glasgow.

The accused teenager said he was walking hand-in-hand with a teenage girl when he was approached by Luke and his friend Josh McFall, 18, on 17 June 2016.

Image caption The incident took place last year on Glasgow Road in Baillieston

He told the jurors: "Luke had a big rock and Josh had a bit of wood. They walked up to us and shouted: 'Where are you from?'

"I was terrified. I thought I was going to get a serious doing. I just wanted to get away, but there was nowhere to run for safety."

He was asked by defence QC Gordon Jackson "What happened next?" and replied: "Luke threw the rock and it hit me on the head. I screamed.

"I wanted to defend myself. I wanted to hit him back and I didn't know where Josh was.

"I heard a knife drop and saw it. It was in the middle of a traffic island."

He was asked by Mr Jackson: "Were you armed with a knife that night?" and he responded: "No."

'I've stabbed somebody'

He claimed that he and Luke both tried to grab the knife and added: "I got it and as I got up I poked him with the knife and then I ran."

The accused said he ran down lanes and managed to get back to an area in Baillieston called "the Scrannie" where his friends were drinking.

He told the court: "I was still holding the knife in my hand. I'm panicking. I said: 'I've just stabbed somebody.'"

The accused was asked if he thought Luke was badly injured and replied: "I know I got him. There was blood on the knife. I didn't know how bad it was. I just wanted to get my pal who had my bus ticket. I just wanted to go home."

He was asked what happened to the knife and said he gave it to a friend who put it down a drain.

'Self-defence'

Ms Farquharson asked the teenager why witnesses spoke of him chasing Luke and he replied: "It is lies. I wasn't chasing anyone."

She then said: "The evidence you have given is just a lie. You had the knife that night and you used it."

The accused replied: "No, I didn't. It was self-defence."

It is alleged that the accused chased Luke, from Garrowhill, before striking him on the body with a knife at Glasgow Road near to Maxwell Avenue.

The 17-year-old is also charged with having a lock-back knife and attempting to defeat the ends of justice, by washing clothing he had worn at the time of the alleged culpable homicide.

The trial before judge Lord Woolman continues.