Janice Farman's funeral to be held in Mauritius

Image caption Janice Farman had lived in Mauritius for many years

The funeral of Janice Farman is to be held in Mauritius 20 days after she was killed during a robbery at her home.

The service will be held at the St Augustin Church in Petite Rivière Noire. It has been scheduled for 08:00 BST.

Ms Farman, originally from Clydebank, was killed at her home in front of her son earlier this month.

Three men have appeared in court in connection with the 47-year-old's murder.

The programme for her service has been finalised by her former husband Jean Baptiste Moutou.

Ms Farman will be cremated following the service and her ashes will be buried at the St Martin Cemetery in Bel Ombre on 30 July.

Her parents said they heard about her death through social media and cannot attend her funeral due to ill health.

Image copyright Defimedia.com Image caption Last week, the men accused of Ms Farman's murder were taken to the crime scene as part of the investigation.

Alexander and Doreen Farman, from Clydebank, said their daughter's death had left a "huge void" in their lives.

In a letter Ms Farman's parents told of their daughter's wishes to be cremated.

"We and Janice spoke several times about the fact that we wished to be cremated on our deaths and she always stated that she wished to be cremated also," they wrote.

"Never ever did we think that she would precede us.

"We hope and pray that her wish to be cremated is carried out with the dignity and respect which she deserves and that, the urn containing her ashes is given to her beloved son Gavin, our grandson, which we know is what she would have wanted."

The men accused of involvement in Ms Farman's murder are Anish Soneea, 18, Ravish Rao Fakhoo and Kamlesh Mansingh, both 25.

Last week, they returned to the crime scene as part of the police investigation and took part in a reconstruction of alleged events.