Woman in hospital after Glasgow rail bridge fall
- 26 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A young woman has been taken to hospital after falling from a railway bridge in Glasgow.
A section of Battlefield Road, in the city's south side, was cordoned off during the early hours of Wednesday.
Police Scotland said they were alerted at 03:25 and a 25-year-old woman was later taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
It was understood the woman's injuries were not life threatening. The road has now reopened.