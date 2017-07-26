Woman in hospital after Glasgow rail bridge fall

Image copyright Google Image caption A section of Battlefield Road was closed off after the woman fell from a bridge

A young woman has been taken to hospital after falling from a railway bridge in Glasgow.

A section of Battlefield Road, in the city's south side, was cordoned off during the early hours of Wednesday.

Police Scotland said they were alerted at 03:25 and a 25-year-old woman was later taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

It was understood the woman's injuries were not life threatening. The road has now reopened.