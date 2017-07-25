Lennoxtown flats damaged in deliberate fire

Image copyright Google Image caption No-one was injured in the fire which damaged all four flats in the block

A deliberate fire has extensively damaged a block of flats in Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire.

Police said the fire, on the top floor of the block in School Lane, was started at about 00:10 on Tuesday.

The building was evacuated and no-one was injured, but all four flats were damaged in the "serious" fire.

Officers have appealed to anyone with information to contact them. The fire is being investigated by the police and fire service.

Det Insp David Patrick said: "This was a very serious fire, and thankfully nobody was injured, due to the quick actions of a neighbour who saw what was happening and alerted emergency services.

"Extensive inquiries are under way and we are appealing for anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning, and noticed anyone acting suspiciously, to come forward."